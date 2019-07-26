Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Resources
More Obituaries for William Palencar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Palencar

Send Flowers
William Palencar Obituary
William Palencar

Johnson City - William Palencar, died July 24, 2019. He is Survived by his sons Robert and William Palencar three grandchildren; Destiny, Zachary and Zoe. He was predeceased by his wife Sandra Palencar William was a lifelong member of John Hus Presbyterian Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed playing cards and tinkering with electronics. He loved to do puzzles until the very end.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday at the John Hus Presbyterian Church, 47 Glenwood Ave. Binghamton the family will receive friends from 11am-12 noon. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery. Donations may be made to his church. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFuneralHome.com Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home 483 Chenango St. Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Download Now