|
|
William Palencar
Johnson City - William Palencar, died July 24, 2019. He is Survived by his sons Robert and William Palencar three grandchildren; Destiny, Zachary and Zoe. He was predeceased by his wife Sandra Palencar William was a lifelong member of John Hus Presbyterian Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed playing cards and tinkering with electronics. He loved to do puzzles until the very end.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday at the John Hus Presbyterian Church, 47 Glenwood Ave. Binghamton the family will receive friends from 11am-12 noon. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery. Donations may be made to his church. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFuneralHome.com Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home 483 Chenango St. Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 26 to July 28, 2019