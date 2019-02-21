|
William Pesce
Windsor - William "Bill" Pesce, 1935-2019 from Windsor (and Long Island) passed into peace surrounded by his family on February 18th. Born in New York City, he grew up in Astoria/Long Island City. Always the avid artist, he graduated from Farmingdale University with an Advertising Degree. He then served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Bill started his first advertising business in 1965, one month before marrying Johanne DeLuca. Bill pursued his passion for over 40 years, becoming President and CEO of several award-winning advertising firms in Manhattan and Long Island, handling national and international accounts and retiring in 2007 from Austin Williams, a firm he co-founded. Bill was active in community affairs no matter where he lived. He was a 25-year-long member of the Board of the Cinema Art Centre in Huntington, Long Island as well as the Long Island Association. In 1970, because they loved the area, Bill and Johanne became part-time residents of Windsor. purchasing land that they would tent-camp on, and eventually installing a small Gambrell roofed cottage. Over the years they expanded the house and in 2007 decided to make it their permanent home.
Their combined love for the arts inspired them to renovate and refurbish the historic Windsor Whip Works—one of the country's leading buggy-whip manufacturing facilities—into the Windsor Whip Works Art Center and Gallery, which became a world-class art gallery and non-profit community arts center showing local, regional, national and international artists; holding workshops, classes and gallery talks, hosting art excursions and promoting the arts in Broome County. Bill and Johanne championed the arts throughout Broome County; Bill became a Broome County Arts Council Board Member and served on many other community-oriented boards. He also developed plans for improving the region with the Windsor Partnership. In 2009, Bill and Johanne were honored with Broome County's Heart of the Arts Award. Bill was beloved and will be remembered for his artistic vision, his infectious laugh, robust sense of humor and the gracious way he welcomed others into his gallery, his home and his life. Bill was predeceased by his father, Onofrio Pesce, mother Marge Toscano and his sister Roseann Calvello. Carrying on his zest for life are his wife Johanne, daughter Theresa Happe and husband Steve; son Frederic Pesce and wife Nicole Pesce and Anthony Pesce; daughter Elizabeth Pesce and fiancé Scott Hunt; Domenico (Mimmo) and Kathy Spano and eleven grandchildren, two nieces and three nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Saturday at 1 p.m. immediately followed by visitation until 4 p.m. Rev. Corey S. VanKuren will officiate. Burial will be in Knox Cemetery, Ouaquaga, in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Bill's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019