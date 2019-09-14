|
William R. Austin
Vestal - William R. Austin went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 91 on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. William was predeceased by his parents Howard and Violet, brother Howard, and sister Betty. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Jean Lanelle (Harris), brother Arthur, Helen Davis mother of Gregory; his children and their spouses Gregory (Donna), Sharon (Joe) Wenzel, Bradley, Ronald (Kathryn); grandchildren and their spouses Jared (Amanda), Samuel Wenzel, Heather (Josh) Cummings, Katy (Ethan) Crumley; great grandchildren Samuel and Zackory Austin, Ava and Bexley Cummings, Seth Crumley; as well as several nieces and nephews. William served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. He retired from CAE Link Corporation after 32 years of service where he was an Electronics Engineer. The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Point Nursing home for their care and compassion. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday at 1 p.m. Pastor Daniel Little will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Monday from 12 noon until 1 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019