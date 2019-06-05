|
|
William R. Chison Jr.
Binghamton, NY - William R. Chilson, Jr., 89, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Ann Chilson. He is survived by five childen: Cindy Little, Marcus Chilson, William Chilson, III, Brian Chilson, Sr. and Brenda Castellucci; also many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War and received a Purple Heart. He was a member of American Legion, Post 80. Thank you for special care given to him at Elizabeth Church Manor. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango Street. Burial will be in Spring Forest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 5, 2019