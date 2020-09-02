William R. Croman, Jr.
Hillcrest - William Ralph Croman Jr., 89, passed away August 28, 2020 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy and William Croman, Sr. and his sister Janet. He is survived by his loving wife Carole, nieces, nephews and his believe puppies Yahtzee and Molly. William bravely and proudly served our country in the Korean War as an MP in the Army. He graduated from Albright College and Mansfield University. William taught Chemistry and Math during his teaching career, retiring from Chenango Valley Central School District. After retirement he worked for H&R Block for many years. He also enjoyed playing golf with his friends.
There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Science Dept. at Chenango Valley Central Schools, 221 Chenango Bridge Road , Binghamton, NY 13901 Cremation services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com