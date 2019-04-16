William R. Emmett



Kirkwood - William R. Emmett, 85, went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Ralph and Mildred Emmett; grandson Luke Adam Dewing; brother Carl Emmett and Gordon Emmett. He is survived by his loving wife Beverly; children Rick (Linda) Emmett, Suzi (Rusty) Dewing; step-daughter Catherine Knapp; grandchildren Jarad Dewing, Sarah Carr, Rebekah Hoover and Cayla Perez; 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Marie Emmett as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was a Veteran of the US Army, a member of Broad Ave North Presbyterian Chapel and retired from IBM after 30 years. He had a passion for the Broome County Special Olympics serving as Coach, Coordinator and Director. He was an avid Skier, Hunter and Fisherman who loved his cabin on the River in Kirkwood.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 12Noon until 1pm at Broad Avenue North-Presbyterian Church, 38 Broad Ave, Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Service will follow at 1pm with Pastor Dr. Charles Colton officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Broome County Special Olympics or Broad Avenue North-Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary