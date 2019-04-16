Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Broad Avenue North-Presbyterian Church
38 Broad Ave
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Broad Avenue North-Presbyterian Church
38 Broad Ave
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Emmett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Emmett


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William R. Emmett Obituary
William R. Emmett

Kirkwood - William R. Emmett, 85, went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Ralph and Mildred Emmett; grandson Luke Adam Dewing; brother Carl Emmett and Gordon Emmett. He is survived by his loving wife Beverly; children Rick (Linda) Emmett, Suzi (Rusty) Dewing; step-daughter Catherine Knapp; grandchildren Jarad Dewing, Sarah Carr, Rebekah Hoover and Cayla Perez; 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Marie Emmett as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was a Veteran of the US Army, a member of Broad Ave North Presbyterian Chapel and retired from IBM after 30 years. He had a passion for the Broome County Special Olympics serving as Coach, Coordinator and Director. He was an avid Skier, Hunter and Fisherman who loved his cabin on the River in Kirkwood.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 12Noon until 1pm at Broad Avenue North-Presbyterian Church, 38 Broad Ave, Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Service will follow at 1pm with Pastor Dr. Charles Colton officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Broome County Special Olympics or Broad Avenue North-Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now