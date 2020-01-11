|
William R. Machovec
William R. Machovec, age 86 passed Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital with his children at his bedside. He was predeceased by his parents, Isadore and Steffie; his brothers Frank, Louis, Charles and Steve; sisters Velma, Stella, Irene, Hazel and Genevieve. He is survived by his sister Justine Mingarelli of Winter Park Florida, son Gregg Machovec (Christine Machovec) of Vestal NY, daughters, Kim McCaffrey (Gerald McCaffrey) of Fort Washington PA and Lisa Machovec of Delmar NY, grandchildren Evan (Catherine), Amy, Ashley, Jonathan, Brenden, Zachary, great-granddaughter Maeve, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church of Vestal, and a veteran of the US Air Force. He retired from IBM Endicott in 1991. He was a loving father and grandfather, an avid fisherman, hunter and loved taking care of his lawn and home. He cherished family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020