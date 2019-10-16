|
William R. Metera
William R. Metera, 59 passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his parents Robert and Shirley Metera, his twin brother, Robert, brother, Daniel and brother William H. (Shannon), three sisters, Robin (Donald) Voss, Lori Metera, and Kimberly Metera-Fishback PhD, several nieces and nephews, his daughter, Jenna and his estranged wife, Renee.
He served in the United States Army in the Screaming Eagles Air Assault Unit. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church. He was a retired employee for the Broome Developmental Center.
A funeral service will be conducted by Very Rev. James Dutko on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11am at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St. Binghamton where the family will receive friends Monday, 9-11am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, kindly contribute in Bill's memory to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019