William R. Van Duzer
Candor - William R. Van Duzer, 63, of Candor, NY, passed away and entered into the presence of the Lord on May 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathleen Van Duzer; one daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Gregory Hyson of Hinesville, GA; one son and daughter-in-law, William R. and Erika Van Duzer of South Hadley, MA; three grandchildren, Joelle, Arielle and William Van Duzer; one sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Shawn Anderson of Endicott, NY; four brothers-in-law and their families, David and Debra Pettis of Binghamton, NY, Ronald and Betty Pettis of Erin, NY, Brian Pettis of Auburn, NY, Timothy Pettis of Candor, NY; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
William was born in Endicott, NY on January 26, 1957, the son of William R. and Ola (Fritsch) Van Duzer. He was a member and Elder of Lakeview Chapel in Owego and worked for BGIS, Schneider and IBM as an IT Architect for many years. Bill was dedicated to his family, career and especially his Lord.
Family and friends are invited to a very special and unique Motor Carriage Visitation at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Wednesday May 13, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm where you may offer condolences to the family while remaining in your vehicle. For those unable to attend, the family will receive guests remotely through Zoom prior to visitation from 4:00pm until 4:45pm. Please visit www.RichardsFH.com for access information. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution in memory of William to CAMA Services www.camaservices.org
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 6 to May 10, 2020.