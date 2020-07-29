William R. Wheeland
Owego - William R. Wheeland, "Bill," 48, of Owego, NY, left us for a better place on Tuesday July 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with melanoma beginning with a serious injury in November 2019. He was tough to the very end. Bill had strong convictions and gave no room in his life for conflict. He lived the way he wanted to always.
Bill is survived by his son, Kaden T. Wheeland; his parents, Don and Billie Jo Wheeland; his brother, Don Slater and family; his niece, Cindy and Ray Thetga and family; his niece Cassandra Cole and family; and his one true love, Sarah Williams. Bill had the best friends who never let him down; Pork and Maryanne Gibson, Dave Monell, John Seymour, Mark Lyons, Travis Wagner, Dave Ayers, Tom Turner, Jason Weaver; and many others who have expressed messages of love and concern; with special thanks to Mark Root for the prayer with our family and especially Kaden, when we needed it most.
In memory of Bill; have a beer, tell a story, watch World of Outlaw Sprints, take a trip to Daytona, where he loved to be; and especially pray for peace and love and hold on to the best memories.
