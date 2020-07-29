1/1
William R. Wheeland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Wheeland

Owego - William R. Wheeland, "Bill," 48, of Owego, NY, left us for a better place on Tuesday July 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with melanoma beginning with a serious injury in November 2019. He was tough to the very end. Bill had strong convictions and gave no room in his life for conflict. He lived the way he wanted to always.

Bill is survived by his son, Kaden T. Wheeland; his parents, Don and Billie Jo Wheeland; his brother, Don Slater and family; his niece, Cindy and Ray Thetga and family; his niece Cassandra Cole and family; and his one true love, Sarah Williams. Bill had the best friends who never let him down; Pork and Maryanne Gibson, Dave Monell, John Seymour, Mark Lyons, Travis Wagner, Dave Ayers, Tom Turner, Jason Weaver; and many others who have expressed messages of love and concern; with special thanks to Mark Root for the prayer with our family and especially Kaden, when we needed it most.

In memory of Bill; have a beer, tell a story, watch World of Outlaw Sprints, take a trip to Daytona, where he loved to be; and especially pray for peace and love and hold on to the best memories.

Please share your memories at www.Richards FH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved