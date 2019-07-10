|
William "Bill" Randall
Owego, New York - William "Bill" Randall, 89, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Alice Randall; two brothers, Robert and Peter Randall; three sisters, Catherine Pierce, Marion Rogers, Carlene Cole. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Randall; four children, Lori Kresky, Karen Johnson, Mary Beth Byron, Stephen Randall; nine grandchildren, Matthew (Nina) Kresky, Nicole Kresky, David (Stephanie) Johnson, Scott (Julia) Johnson, Adam Johnson, Kristen Johnson, Sara Randall, Nicholas Randall, Jimmy Byron; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired as a Chartered Life Underwriter for Security Mutual Life Insurance Co. of NY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday from 11:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Bill's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 10, 2019