1/1
William Richard Gilroy "Dick" Dds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Richard "Dick" Gilroy, DDS

Cuba - William Richard (Dick) Gilroy, DDS of Cuba, NY, age 86 passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020

Dick was born in Binghamton, graduated from St Paul's High School 1951, St Bonaventure University in 1955, and Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1959. After two years

in the Dental Corp at Beaumont Army Hospital, El Paso, TX. he returned to Olean, NY, where he practiced dentistry for 37 years. Dick then served as Chief of the Cuba Hospital Dental Clinic for 7 years before retiring. He was a member of the Eighth District Dental Society, American Dental Society and the American Federation of Musicians. He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Anna Donnelly Gilroy, his first wife Joyce Guinnip Gilroy, son-in-law Mickey Parks, grandsons Michael Parks Jr., Louis Fusco, Gabriel Gilroy and granddaughter Brittany Malone. He is survived by his second wife Trudy Vossler Gilroy and his children Anne Parks, William (Margaret) Gilroy, Joseph Gilroy, Stephen Gilroy and Christina Malone, all of Olean, NY. Brenda Gilroy and Martha Patton of Montgomery Village, MD; Cheryl (Scott) Jacobson, Endicott, NY; Garry Gilroy of Wellsville, NY; Mary Fusco, Jamestown, NY; Peter Gilroy, Allegany, NY; Meghan (Seth) Hines, St. Cloud, MN; Daniel (Angela) Gilroy and Jill (Chris) Roberts, Rochester, NY; and Becky (Brian Silverberg, Amherst, NY. He has 39 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother Dr Francis (Joyce) Gilroy, Binghamton, and sisters-in-law, Patricia (Dennis) Conneen, Jo (David) Dockey, Nina Vossler, Nancy (Greg) LaPorta, Bill (Anita) Vossler, and many nieces and nephews. Playing piano professionally, was always his main avocation. Starting in high school and into his practice years Dick was able to continue his musical career, a talent that he has passed on to his children and grandchildren. In 1995 he released his only recorded album, "The NEARNESS of YOU," a collection of sixteen timeless love songs. Due to the Covid -19 virus, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Cuba Council of Churches Food Pantry, c/o Jon Ward, Director, 32 Spring St, Cuba, NY, 14727. And think of Dick, next time you hear your favorite song! Funeral arrangements by the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home, 9 Bull St, Cuba, NY 14727




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved