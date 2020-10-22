William Richard "Dick" Gilroy, DDS



Cuba - William Richard (Dick) Gilroy, DDS of Cuba, NY, age 86 passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020



Dick was born in Binghamton, graduated from St Paul's High School 1951, St Bonaventure University in 1955, and Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1959. After two years



in the Dental Corp at Beaumont Army Hospital, El Paso, TX. he returned to Olean, NY, where he practiced dentistry for 37 years. Dick then served as Chief of the Cuba Hospital Dental Clinic for 7 years before retiring. He was a member of the Eighth District Dental Society, American Dental Society and the American Federation of Musicians. He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Anna Donnelly Gilroy, his first wife Joyce Guinnip Gilroy, son-in-law Mickey Parks, grandsons Michael Parks Jr., Louis Fusco, Gabriel Gilroy and granddaughter Brittany Malone. He is survived by his second wife Trudy Vossler Gilroy and his children Anne Parks, William (Margaret) Gilroy, Joseph Gilroy, Stephen Gilroy and Christina Malone, all of Olean, NY. Brenda Gilroy and Martha Patton of Montgomery Village, MD; Cheryl (Scott) Jacobson, Endicott, NY; Garry Gilroy of Wellsville, NY; Mary Fusco, Jamestown, NY; Peter Gilroy, Allegany, NY; Meghan (Seth) Hines, St. Cloud, MN; Daniel (Angela) Gilroy and Jill (Chris) Roberts, Rochester, NY; and Becky (Brian Silverberg, Amherst, NY. He has 39 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother Dr Francis (Joyce) Gilroy, Binghamton, and sisters-in-law, Patricia (Dennis) Conneen, Jo (David) Dockey, Nina Vossler, Nancy (Greg) LaPorta, Bill (Anita) Vossler, and many nieces and nephews. Playing piano professionally, was always his main avocation. Starting in high school and into his practice years Dick was able to continue his musical career, a talent that he has passed on to his children and grandchildren. In 1995 he released his only recorded album, "The NEARNESS of YOU," a collection of sixteen timeless love songs. Due to the Covid -19 virus, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Cuba Council of Churches Food Pantry, c/o Jon Ward, Director, 32 Spring St, Cuba, NY, 14727. And think of Dick, next time you hear your favorite song! Funeral arrangements by the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home, 9 Bull St, Cuba, NY 14727









