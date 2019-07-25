|
William Roger Brown
Brackney, Pa - William "Bill" Brown, 83, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home in Brackney, Pa,
surrounded by his wife and family. Born November 8, 1935, the youngest of four to his late parents, Clementine (Porter) and Thomas J. Brown Sr. on the family farm in South Montrose, Pa.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Nance and their six children - Marshall Brown (Debra), Brackney, PA; Kimberly Brown Findley, Endwell, NY; Julie Brown (Greg Holbein), Ithaca, NY; Linda Brown Osier (Scott Osier), Glen Aubrey, NY; Lori Brown, Endicott, NY; Keris Brown (Fran Kabisch), Philmont, NY. Grandchildren: Verity, Holly, William, Robin, Maxwell and Sarah. Great-grandchildren: Ajanae, Taheem, Ryleigh, Noah and Landon. He is also survived by sister Mary Brown Gere and brother-in-law, Paul Gere, South Montrose, PA; sisters-in-law Leona K. Brown, Harpursville, NY and Eleanor L. Brown, Clay, NY;and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Katie (Darling) Brown and his young son, William "Billy" Brown. He was also predeceased by brothers, Thomas J. Brown Jr. and Robert P. Brown.
Bill graduated from Montrose High School in 1953 and served in the US Army during the Korean War years. Bill was a talented technician working first with Sullivan Brothers and Lent. For many years he was the go-to man for Carrier Corporation in the Southern Tier until his retirement in 1990. He was a respected member and worker with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union, Local 112. He was the number one guy in Nance's business, Woodfern Florist- it was he who fixed, installed or made everything from refrigerated display cases to wedding arches.
After retirement, Bill took up his real love - woodworking. His greatest joy was harvesting trees from the family property, Pennsylvania cherry his favorite, to create his works of art. His first project was to build a cabin on the homestead, next to a pond, which remains the crowning point of family togetherness. He built a solar kiln and created masterful pieces of furniture which stand today in testimony of his self-taught gift. His lair was the barn where he spent countless hours, a wooden chair next to the wood stove, his resting place for spiritual contemplation for love of the land. For those who telephoned, the singular reply, "Bill's in the barn" or "Dad's in the barn". A sign on the barn door directed the visitor to the "Knock Rock", a hefty rock on baling twine to compete with whining saws.
Friends will remember Bill always in good humor with a story or a joke. His family and neighbors will remember him as always a helping hand, never too busy to enjoy a conversation, or too tired to tackle the problem of the day. The elderly recipients of his volunteer work for Meals on Wheels will miss the treasured visits he spent with each one on his daily route for 17 years. With his route partner and friend, Tim Kane, they could segue routes and deliveries in the most demanding weather. All desiring to make a donation in Bill's memory, please consider Meals on Wheels, Broome County Office for Aging, 85 Walnut St., Binghamton, NY 13905. Arrangements are with the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 Main St., Montrose, PA. 18801. There will be a Celebration of Bill's life at the discretion of the family. Additional information will become available on the Regan Funeral Home website, danielreganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 25, 2019