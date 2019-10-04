|
William S. Kaiser
Johnson City - William S. Kaiser, 86, of Johnson City, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Agnes Kaiser, his wife of 47 years, Jean Kaiser, his brother Ralph Kaiser, his sister Geraldine and Frank Sweezy and his brother-in-law Ronald and Delores Fisher. He is survived by his children, Sharon Kaiser, Johnson City and Shawn Kaiser, Elmira; his grandchildren Sharon Ellen (Alan Heath) Kaiser, Christopher Wright-Kaiser and Lyric Wright-Kaiser (Miah Bailey); his great grandchildren Matthew, Ayden, Bryson, Colton and Cali; his sister-in-law June and Vernon Rowlands and his brother-in-law Donald and Shirley Fisher; his niece and nephew Cholly Kashou and Dr. Hisham Kashou and his nephew Jerome Sweezy. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Endicott and a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Army, 2nd Division. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Monday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in William's memory may be made to the , P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019