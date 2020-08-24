1/1
William "Frank" Shanley
William "Frank" Shanley

Owego - William Francis Patrick Shanley aka "Frank", 76 of Owego, NY, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. Frank is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol, his two sons, Richard Niles (Michele Gatliff), and Jeffery Niles, and his 3 grandchildren, Jacob, Taylor and Justin Niles. He was a Vietnam Veteran who worked for many years on the Binghamton Conrail. Frank was an avid Syracuse and NY Giants fan, who also loved antiques, gardening, travelling, and spending time with his family and pets.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday 11 am at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, 3997 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
