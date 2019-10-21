|
|
William "Bill" Simmermacher
Apalachin, NY - William "Bill" Simmermacher, 78, of Apalachin, NY passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Gwen Simmermacher; brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha; his children, Todd (Karen), Gwen (Marc), Jean (Rich); two grandchildren, Alex and Charlie; several nieces and nephews. Bill was a member of the Boy Scout of America Troop 127, Moscow, PA and achieved the highest honor, Eagle Scout. He graduated from Moscow High School and joined the U.S. Navy. He later earned his BA from Indiana Institute of Technology and completed some graduate studies at Syracuse University. Bill spent over 35 years as an electrical engineer for GE, Lockheed Martin and BAE at Utica, NY, Louisville, KY and Johnson City, NY. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #150, Sauquoit, NY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with Pastor Chuck Reylea, officiating, The family will receive friends Thursday 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apalachin Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 572, Apalachin, NY 13732. Condolences may be made in Bill's memory to emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019