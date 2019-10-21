Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Resources
More Obituaries for William Simmermacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Simmermacher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Simmermacher Obituary
William "Bill" Simmermacher

Apalachin, NY - William "Bill" Simmermacher, 78, of Apalachin, NY passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Gwen Simmermacher; brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha; his children, Todd (Karen), Gwen (Marc), Jean (Rich); two grandchildren, Alex and Charlie; several nieces and nephews. Bill was a member of the Boy Scout of America Troop 127, Moscow, PA and achieved the highest honor, Eagle Scout. He graduated from Moscow High School and joined the U.S. Navy. He later earned his BA from Indiana Institute of Technology and completed some graduate studies at Syracuse University. Bill spent over 35 years as an electrical engineer for GE, Lockheed Martin and BAE at Utica, NY, Louisville, KY and Johnson City, NY. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #150, Sauquoit, NY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with Pastor Chuck Reylea, officiating, The family will receive friends Thursday 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apalachin Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 572, Apalachin, NY 13732. Condolences may be made in Bill's memory to emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now