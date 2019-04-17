Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511-513 East Main Street
Endicott, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Allen Memorial Home
511-513 East Main Street
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Smith


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Smith Obituary
William Smith

Newark Valley - William Smith passed peacefully on April 13, 2019. Billy owned Hank's Shoe Service for 43 years, becoming a community icon with his old-world cobbling style. He was a member of the Endicott Lions Club for 20 years. Bill was a loving father, devoted husband, and amazing papa. William is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Debra (Menard) Smith. Daughter Stacy-Jo Krasa husband Shawn Krasa, children Noah and Lillian Jo. Daughter Renee Wainwright, husband Michael Wainwright, children Annie and Kellie. Daughter Danielle Gillotti, Michael Gillotti, child Emily-Rose and his many loving friends and family. He is predeceased by his mother Elaine Smith and Father Donald Smith.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday 9 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Friday from 2-6 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or the Local Lions Club in his name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now