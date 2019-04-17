|
|
William Smith
Newark Valley - William Smith passed peacefully on April 13, 2019. Billy owned Hank's Shoe Service for 43 years, becoming a community icon with his old-world cobbling style. He was a member of the Endicott Lions Club for 20 years. Bill was a loving father, devoted husband, and amazing papa. William is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Debra (Menard) Smith. Daughter Stacy-Jo Krasa husband Shawn Krasa, children Noah and Lillian Jo. Daughter Renee Wainwright, husband Michael Wainwright, children Annie and Kellie. Daughter Danielle Gillotti, Michael Gillotti, child Emily-Rose and his many loving friends and family. He is predeceased by his mother Elaine Smith and Father Donald Smith.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday 9 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Friday from 2-6 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or the Local Lions Club in his name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019