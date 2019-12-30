|
William "Bill" T. Nurse, Jr.
Endwell - passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Wilson Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents William and Vivian Nurse. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Barbara; sons John (Leah), Karl (Jennifer); daughter Sonya (Pete Rundell); 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brothers Richard (Sue), Scott (Frances); several nieces and nephews. Bill served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for IBM for 40 years before retiring. Bill had a passion for the arts and was a vital part of community theatres. He helped start EPAC, served on the boards of SRO Productions, Endicott Performing Arts Center and The Phelps Mansion Museum. He was employed at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage as operations manager. He dedicated his time to Know Theatre, other community groups and many local schools as the lighting designer. Bill was honored with the Heart of the Arts Award and more detail can be found through this link. https://www.pressconnects.com/story/news/2015/11/10/creators-bill-nurse/74765592/ A Celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage, 48 Willow St, Johnson City from 2-6pm. Please stop by to remember a well-loved man. The family would like to thank Niama Kradjian for the use of the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage. A very special thank you to the staff of ICU and CVICU at Wilson Hospital for the care of Bill and the respect shown to his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to some of the local theatres: Schorr Family Firehouse Stage, 48 Willow St, Johnson City, NY 13790; KNOW Theatre, 74 Carroll St, Binghamton, NY 13901; the Phelps Mansion Museum, 191 Court Street, Binghamton, NY 13901 or Endicott Performing Arts Center, 102 Washington Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020