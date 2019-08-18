|
William T. Parker, Sr.
Port Dickinson - William T. Parker, Sr., 91, passed away on August 15, 2019 at Vestal Park Nursing Center. He is predeceased by his wife Anne M. Parker; his parents Alfred and Florence Parker; and granddaughter Michelle Rueter; great grandson Jack Remy Deno. He is survived by his daughters Brenda and William Sims of North Aurora, IL, JoAnne and Michael Rueter of Thompson Ridge, NY; son William Jr. and Linda Parker of Norwich, NY; grandchildren Corey Knowles and Jessica Buckley, Mathew and Marcy Deno, Christina and Randy Leonard, Meghan Deno, Ryan and Tabitha Deno, Sheri and Ryan Houck, William Parker III and Melissa Pouliot, Jennifer and Matt Roberts, Samantha, Taber and Michala Rueter; great grandchildren Peyton Deno, Parker and Finley Leonard, Isabel and Carson Knowles, Luca Deno, Brody and Ryan Houck, Gwendalyn and Grayson Roberts; nephew George Cady and Donna Stoner; several great nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived by his caretaker Jody Stephens who cared for him with love.
Bill graduated from Canastota High School and served in the US Army before beginning his career in broadcasting. He was a constant voice on the local airways, either via Television or Radio for over 50 years. He hosted Children's Shows such as TV Ranch Club, Captain Galaxy and the Officer Bill Show which was created to promote Respect for The Law. Children and keeping the community informed was very important to Bill, he emceed at many events in our area; received several awards and was recognized for his achievements.
He loved his community but most of all his family; known for always having a joke or a trick to share and to see his family smile were some of his greatest joys. An amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Bill's memory to the Broome County Veterans Assoc. PO Box 22, Vestal, NY 13851.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019