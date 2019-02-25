|
William T. "Bill" Sullivan
Binghamton - Bill Sullivan, a righteous man, entered into eternal life peacefully on February 23, 2019 surrounded by his wife, sons, and family after a brief battle with aggressive cancer. Bill was predeceased by his youngest of 5 sons, Joseph P. Sullivan (2006), his father Timothy, his mother Mary (Lenox), his in-laws Michael and Antonette Salamida, sister- in- law Ann Marie Salamida, and nephew Robert Sullivan. Bill is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of almost 54 years, Gloria, and his other four sons, Bill (Lynette Baisley), Mike (Sue), Tom (Karen), John (Angela). Bill was also a wonderful Grandpa, Grampy, Gramps to seven amazing grandchildren, Brandon (Tiffany) Sullivan, Alaena (Stefan Sabol ) Sullivan, Fisher Sullivan, Sophia Sullivan, Reese Zukosky, Josephine Sullivan and Carson Sullivan. Bill recently became a Great Grandfather to Brycen Sabol and Elliana Sullivan. Also surviving is his sister in law Rose Salamida, brothers Timothy (Carol) Sullivan, Francis (Bertie) Sullivan, nine nieces and nephews and his aunt Frances Swincicki. Bill graduated from Binghamton North High, Broome Community College (accounting), and was a member of the US Army National Guard. He worked for Endicott Johnson Corp (cost accounting), Robintech (accounting), and then started his own company W.T. Sullivan Painting, still working up until several weeks ago. Bill was devoted to the Blessed Mother, never missed mass, ushered at St Thomas Aquinas Church, attended bible studies on Monday's with Sr. Brigid, and truly lived a Christian life as a servant of God. Bill was humble, kind, and had the gift of gab! He was a daily and loyal patron at his home away from home, Danny's Diner (had his own "Billy Special") and cherished all of his friendships each morning. He also had a special bond with Bert and the staff at Daniel's Paint Store whom he also saw many mornings getting paint. Bill was proud of his 45 years of dedicated, honest and fair painting services for ALL of his customers, especially senior citizens and widows. He always felt those customers needed special attention and to be treated like family. He wanted his customers happy with the job he provided. We would like to thank Dr.'s Fenlon, Marhaba, Chaudrey, Shady, the exceptional nursing staff at Wilson Hospital, and Mercy House for their compassion, and dedicated care for Bill. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Wednesday at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. The family requests that flowers be omitted and expressions of sympathy in Bill's memory be made to the Joseph P. Sullivan Memorial Fund C/O Gloria Sullivan, 63 Margaret St., Binghamton, NY 13905, which has helped so many of the less fortunate in our community these past 13 years.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019