Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Rosary Church
2586 Main Street (Route 26)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thompson


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Thompson Obituary
William Thompson

Newark Valley - William Ward Thompson, W2MTA, formerly of Newark Valley, passed away on February 16, 2019 in Cortland, N.Y., with his call sign joining the many Silent Keys of Amateur Radio. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 63 years, Elizabeth (Miller) Thompson, and survived by four daughters: Julie (Ron) Sorcek, Denise (Steve) Wrinn, Patricia Thompson (Mark Simonson), Renee (Matt) Kelahan and five wonderful grandchildren: Kathleen (Antonio), Eric, Ruby, Casey and Cameron. Also surviving are his brother Robert (Denise) Thompson, sisters-in-law Betsy Miller and Helen Thomason, dear family friends Bill and Rosalie Wright, many nieces and nephews, fellow radio hams and other community and public service associates. Bill was born July 1, 1931, in Oneonta, son of the late Ward and Dorothy (McQueen) Thompson. After graduating from Oneonta High School in 1949, he became an amateur radio operator as W2MTA in 1952, then joined the Marine Corps as a field radio operator during the Korean War, being discharged in 1960 as sergeant. Upon graduation from Hartwick College in 1957, he joined IBM as a flight test engineer at Broome County Airport (Binghamton) with later tasks as aerospace engineer/manager for thirty years in Owego, including the Saturn V/Apollo Manned Space Flight Awareness Program of the 1960s. He held numerous leadership positions in both IBM and the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) over the years. He was a devoted member of Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine and its Council of The Knights of Columbus. Calling hours are scheduled for March 1, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig Street, Newark Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Most Holy Rosary Church, 2586 Main Street (Route 26) in Maine, on March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. For those wishing to honor Bill's memory, kindly consider a donation to the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 134 North Avenue, Owego NY 13827 or the Quarter Century Wireless Association Scholarship Fund, www.qcwa.org/scholarship-program.htm. Memories and condolences may be written in William's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now