William Thompson
Newark Valley - William Ward Thompson, W2MTA, formerly of Newark Valley, passed away on February 16, 2019 in Cortland, N.Y., with his call sign joining the many Silent Keys of Amateur Radio. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 63 years, Elizabeth (Miller) Thompson, and survived by four daughters: Julie (Ron) Sorcek, Denise (Steve) Wrinn, Patricia Thompson (Mark Simonson), Renee (Matt) Kelahan and five wonderful grandchildren: Kathleen (Antonio), Eric, Ruby, Casey and Cameron. Also surviving are his brother Robert (Denise) Thompson, sisters-in-law Betsy Miller and Helen Thomason, dear family friends Bill and Rosalie Wright, many nieces and nephews, fellow radio hams and other community and public service associates. Bill was born July 1, 1931, in Oneonta, son of the late Ward and Dorothy (McQueen) Thompson. After graduating from Oneonta High School in 1949, he became an amateur radio operator as W2MTA in 1952, then joined the Marine Corps as a field radio operator during the Korean War, being discharged in 1960 as sergeant. Upon graduation from Hartwick College in 1957, he joined IBM as a flight test engineer at Broome County Airport (Binghamton) with later tasks as aerospace engineer/manager for thirty years in Owego, including the Saturn V/Apollo Manned Space Flight Awareness Program of the 1960s. He held numerous leadership positions in both IBM and the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) over the years. He was a devoted member of Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine and its Council of The Knights of Columbus. Calling hours are scheduled for March 1, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig Street, Newark Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Most Holy Rosary Church, 2586 Main Street (Route 26) in Maine, on March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. For those wishing to honor Bill's memory, kindly consider a donation to the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 134 North Avenue, Owego NY 13827 or the Quarter Century Wireless Association Scholarship Fund, www.qcwa.org/scholarship-program.htm. Memories and condolences may be written in William's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019