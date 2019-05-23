Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church
Clubhouse Road
Vestal, NY
Endwell - Dr. William V. Thayne, 77, of Endwell died Tuesday May 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, JoAnn O'Loughlin Thayne; Parents Vincent and Hilda Thayne; grandson, Nathan W. Kipp. He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Thayne, Maureen and Jeffrey Bell, Lynda Kipp; grandchildren, Ryan Bell, Zachary and Caleigh Bell, Jessica Kipp, Travis Kipp; two great grandchildren, Emily Bell and Lily Bell; sister, Theresa And Bob Poloncic; brother, Patrick and Myrna Thayne; also several nieces and nephews. He was Professor Emeritus at W. Virginia University; AKC Field Representative for Performance Events. He had a lifelong passion for dogs and their training. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in William's name may be made to Easter Seals of Southwestern Indiana, 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, In. 47714
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 23 to May 24, 2019
