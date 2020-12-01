1/
William W. Beardsley
William W. Beardsley

Whitney Point - William W. Beardsley, 87, of Whitney Point passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at home. He is predeceased by his wife, Anna Elizabeth "Betty" Beardsley; sister, Mary-Lou Peck; sons, Richard "Dick" Brink and Charles "Corky" Brink and sister-in-law, Sandy Hallett. Bill is survived by his son, Jon Beardsley; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Kathy Beardsley; 2 sisters and 1 brother-in-law, Linda and Mike Kogut, Janet Niedzwecki; son and daughter-in-law, Paul "Skip" and Marjorie Brink; brother-in-law, Gary Hallett; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Bill was an operating engineer at GAF/Anitec in Binghamton. He worked from 1967 until his retirement in 1992. He loved his family and going on vacations with them to Myrtle Beach. Bill also enjoyed gathering with former work colleagues once a month at Red Oak Inn. He attended Point Bible Church in Whitney Point. A graveside service with masks and social distancing will be held 1:00pm Friday at Maple Grove Cemetery in Candor. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Point Bible Church 2938 US Highway 11, Whitney Point, New York 13862. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home
7323 119th Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
607-692-3700
