William Waldron Sr.



Deposit, NY - William G. Waldron, Sr., 83 of Deposit, NY passed away peacefully at Lourdes Ascension Hospital on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



Bill was predeceased by this father, William M. Waldron and mother, Dora E. (Zurn) Waldron.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ann Waldron, son William G. Waldron, Jr. (Maryann), daughter Wendy Buchanan (Jeff). His 6 grandchildren Ashley, Sara, Michael, Megan, Jenna and Kristin. Eight great grandchildren, Mylee, James, Priya, Stella, Gianna, Duncan, William, and Maverick.



Bill is also survived by two sisters, Victoria Hempstead of Deposit, NY and Sherri Welsh of Bainbridge, NY.



Bill was retired in 1997 from IBM after 40 years of Employment and as a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. Upon retirement he assisted his wife as co-owner of Catskill Travel Agency in Walton, NY. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many activities with his wife, children and grandchildren which included traveling, sports, fishing, boating and hunting. Bill was a long-standing member of Tomar Mountain Gun Club in Hancock, NY "GOOD SCOUTS ALL!"



Bill was an active member of the Deposit Presbyterian Church and the Deposit Rotary Club where he was a recipient of the Paul Harris Memorial Award.



His kind, respectful, soft spoken demeanor to all will be missed by friends and family.



Brief services, due to the current pandemic, will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Hennessy's Funeral Home, 78 Second Street, Deposit, NY. Callings hour from Noon-1:00 with Service beginning at 1:00.



Internment immediately following at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Columbia Lake Road, Deposit, NY.









