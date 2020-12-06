1/1
William Waldron Sr.
1937 - 2020
Deposit, NY - William G. Waldron, Sr., 83 of Deposit, NY passed away peacefully at Lourdes Ascension Hospital on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Bill was predeceased by this father, William M. Waldron and mother, Dora E. (Zurn) Waldron.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ann Waldron, son William G. Waldron, Jr. (Maryann), daughter Wendy Buchanan (Jeff). His 6 grandchildren Ashley, Sara, Michael, Megan, Jenna and Kristin. Eight great grandchildren, Mylee, James, Priya, Stella, Gianna, Duncan, William, and Maverick.

Bill is also survived by two sisters, Victoria Hempstead of Deposit, NY and Sherri Welsh of Bainbridge, NY.

Bill was retired in 1997 from IBM after 40 years of Employment and as a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. Upon retirement he assisted his wife as co-owner of Catskill Travel Agency in Walton, NY. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many activities with his wife, children and grandchildren which included traveling, sports, fishing, boating and hunting. Bill was a long-standing member of Tomar Mountain Gun Club in Hancock, NY "GOOD SCOUTS ALL!"

Bill was an active member of the Deposit Presbyterian Church and the Deposit Rotary Club where he was a recipient of the Paul Harris Memorial Award.

His kind, respectful, soft spoken demeanor to all will be missed by friends and family.

Brief services, due to the current pandemic, will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Hennessy's Funeral Home, 78 Second Street, Deposit, NY. Callings hour from Noon-1:00 with Service beginning at 1:00.

Internment immediately following at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Columbia Lake Road, Deposit, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hennessey's Funeral Home
DEC
10
Service
01:00 PM
Hennessey's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey's Funeral Home
78 2nd Street
Deposit, NY 13754
(607) 467-3200
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
Bill, Maryann and family,

So very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you.

Bob and Carol Gates
Carol Gates
Coworker
December 6, 2020
So sorry about your loss. I worked with Bill for a few years in the early 1980's at IBM. He was a true gentleman. Bill was a great mentor to many new hires at IBM. Bill was a quiet leader. Bill enjoyed talking about Bill, Jr. and Wendy's successes while having a coffee or at lunch. My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time. Bob
Bob Hughes
Coworker
December 3, 2020
My sincere condolences to your family - may your memories of his life and the belief that he truly has gone on to a beautiful new home comfort you in this time of grieving. Bill and Maryann (and family) - I will be praying for you.
Michelle Purdy Newkirk
Coworker
December 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
