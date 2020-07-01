Wilma L. Anderson
Owego - In loving memory of Wilma Anderson. Before the Flintstones made television history from their hometown of Bedrock in the 1960s, the 'real life' Fred and Wilma were Mr. & Mrs. Anderson. This Fred & Wilma duo created their own story, one that generated over 65 years of love, laughter and foreverness in their hometown of Owego, NY. After her love, Frederick (affectionately known as Freddy) Anderson passed away on June 15, 2011, Wilma (Van Buskirk) Anderson carried on with her kindness, love, and wit for an additional 9 years until June 21, 2020. On this warm and sunny Father's Day, she departed us during her afternoon nap, like her husband had years ago. Wilma was predeceased by her parents George and Lena (Wade) Van Buskirk and 4 siblings; her son, Craig Stephen; and grandson, Wade Dodge. Wilma was also predeceased by beloved felines, k9s and racehorses that became cherished family members too. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Dodge-Dowling and son, Rick Anderson; grandson, Wayne Dodge (Deby) and sister-in-law Beverly Anderson-Manzer (Cloyd); several nieces, nephews and cousins; many of which are now fourth generation. Wilma was a life-long resident of Owego and proudly graduated from Owego High School. Wilma's family owned and operated a funeral home business on Front Street in Owego, for years. After World War 2, Wilma and Freddy were married on March 2, 1946. They built their home next to Wilma's sister and brother in law, Robert & Mavis Van Buskirk-Ellis, on Southside Drive. The families and generations have resided there ever since. Fred and Wilma raised their 3 children of which they are survived by Sherry Dodge-Dowling and Rick Anderson. Wilma felt blessed to have her family nearby. This support brought her comfort and joy. Living so close with family, Wilma was able provide day care to her only great-grandchild k9, JRT, who like Wilma is celebrating his 94h human year. She also looked forward to her niece and nephew (Mike & Lisa) returning home for visits from Georgia. Over the years, Wilma concentrated on the care and love in her home. Throughout her marriage and after the passing of Freddy, she continued to enjoy Sunday rides, looking at her Owego community, driving by the horse farms, and stopping for an occasional ice cream cone. Throughout the seasons, Wilma also enjoyed car picnics at the Hickories Park where she would watch the squirrels run around and the fish jumping in the river. In the winter, a ride throughout the community looking at Christmas lights, assisted with the darkness helped overshadow the holiday blues of missed loved ones. Wilma was an excellent cook. On holidays and on those occasions in which life could be challenging, Wilma would greet you with a homemade apple pie, made with apples picked from her tree next to her bedroom window. Wilma's pie could always lift your spirits and add a smile. In lieu of flowers, tears and a service, Wilma would have enjoyed knowing that her day was celebrated by others with a slice of apple pie and a smile. Her eternal resting place is with her family at the Tioga Cemetery, in Owego, NY. The family has been assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, Owego. Condolences may be made to Wilma's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.