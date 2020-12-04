1/
Wilson Roe Seamans
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilson Roe Seamans

Susquehanna, PA - Wilson Roe Seamans, 61, of Susquehanna, PA passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Geisinger CMC in Scranton, PA.

He is predeceased by his parents Howard & Frances Seamans; son Chad Welch; grandson Chad Welch Jr.; and brother Robert Thurston.

Wilson is survived by his loving wife Donna; two daughters Emma Seamans and Kimberly Seamans (Josh Ellis); daughter-in-law April Welch; granddaughters Brooke and Faith Welch; brother Charles Thurston; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Wilson was a very hard-working man and made a living as a mechanic on heavy trucks and trailers. His family always came first of course and they were followed by Dirt Track Racing, Nascar and Tractor Pulling.

If there is a dirt track in Heaven, we know he is there now. After a life of helping anyone in need, you have earned a well-deserved rest. So, kick back and enjoy the races, you will be dearly missed!

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved