Wilson Roe Seamans



Susquehanna, PA - Wilson Roe Seamans, 61, of Susquehanna, PA passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Geisinger CMC in Scranton, PA.



He is predeceased by his parents Howard & Frances Seamans; son Chad Welch; grandson Chad Welch Jr.; and brother Robert Thurston.



Wilson is survived by his loving wife Donna; two daughters Emma Seamans and Kimberly Seamans (Josh Ellis); daughter-in-law April Welch; granddaughters Brooke and Faith Welch; brother Charles Thurston; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Wilson was a very hard-working man and made a living as a mechanic on heavy trucks and trailers. His family always came first of course and they were followed by Dirt Track Racing, Nascar and Tractor Pulling.



If there is a dirt track in Heaven, we know he is there now. After a life of helping anyone in need, you have earned a well-deserved rest. So, kick back and enjoy the races, you will be dearly missed!



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store