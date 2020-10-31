Winifred Hazel Cleveland
Speedsville - When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure ~Winifred Hazel Cleveland, 96, passed away on October 30, 2020. Hazel was born to the late Delmar C. and Elma (Liddington) Cleveland on November 8, 1923, the oldest of eight children. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Donna (Jerry) Weston; grandchildren Hilde (Ed) Abruzzo, Julie (Bob Caveny) Weston-Cary, Tina (Rich) Gourley, and Dick Weston; great grandchildren Ryan, Lauren, Rachel, Alex, Cassie, Tyler, Brandon, Brian, and Christopher; great-great granddaughters Olivia, and Sofia; and sister Delma Partridge. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including two special nieces, Joan Hoffmier and Sharon Ceurter. Hazel was predeceased by her parents; her sisters Bertha Delmage, Lillian Davis, Beverly Jean Ceurter Beach, Pearl Bush, and Anna Dailey,; her brother John Cleveland; and her great-great grandson Maxwell. Hazel attended Newark Valley Central Schools. Following her graduation, she began employment at Smith-Corona and later as a waitress at Harris Diner in Owego, NY. In her free time, Hazel volunteered as a member of the Berkshire Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of Saint John's Episcopal Church in Speedsville. In consideration of the health and safety of her friends and family, a celebration of Hazel's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Berkshire Fire Auxiliary P.O. Box 48, Berkshire, NY 13736 or Saint John's Episcopal Church, 1504 Seventy-Six Road, Berkshire NY 13736. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared in Hazel's guestbook at www.macphersonfh.com
