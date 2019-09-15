|
|
Winifred J. Gwyn
Maine - Winifred J. Gwyn, 93, of Maine, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Gwyn, and her son Mark Gwyn. She is survived by her children; Ruth Gwyn, Scottsdale, AZ, Stephen Gwyn, Endicott, and Philip Gwyn, Little Falls, NY, 14 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Winifred was a member of First Baptist Church of Maine, where she was the Sunshine Chairman for many years. She was a lifelong resident of the Town of Maine and was loved by all. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Maine, 16 Church St. Maine, NY on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service time at the church. Burial will follow in Maine Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019