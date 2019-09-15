Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Maine
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Maine
16 Church St.
Maine, NY
Winifred J. Gwyn Obituary
Winifred J. Gwyn

Maine - Winifred J. Gwyn, 93, of Maine, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Gwyn, and her son Mark Gwyn. She is survived by her children; Ruth Gwyn, Scottsdale, AZ, Stephen Gwyn, Endicott, and Philip Gwyn, Little Falls, NY, 14 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Winifred was a member of First Baptist Church of Maine, where she was the Sunshine Chairman for many years. She was a lifelong resident of the Town of Maine and was loved by all. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Maine, 16 Church St. Maine, NY on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service time at the church. Burial will follow in Maine Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
