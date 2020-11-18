1/
Winifred T. Bunzey
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred T. Bunzey

Castle Creek, NY - Winifred T Bunzey passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020. She is survived by her children; Jessica (Kenneth) Floto, David (Rene) Bunzey, Daniel (Jess) Bunzey, Jason Bunzey; grandchildren, Kyle (Hollie) Floto, Justin Floto, Nikki Bunzey, Jesse Bunzey, Shannon Bunzey and 2 great grandchildren. Winnie enjoyed bowling and sewing. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services 2659 Main St. Whitney Point, NY Friday November 20, 2020 from 11am-1pm observing COVID 19 regulations. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved