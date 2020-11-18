Winifred T. Bunzey
Castle Creek, NY - Winifred T Bunzey passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020. She is survived by her children; Jessica (Kenneth) Floto, David (Rene) Bunzey, Daniel (Jess) Bunzey, Jason Bunzey; grandchildren, Kyle (Hollie) Floto, Justin Floto, Nikki Bunzey, Jesse Bunzey, Shannon Bunzey and 2 great grandchildren. Winnie enjoyed bowling and sewing. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services 2659 Main St. Whitney Point, NY Friday November 20, 2020 from 11am-1pm observing COVID 19 regulations. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
