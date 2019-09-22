|
Wolfer Joseph L.
Binghamton - Joseph L. Wolfer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher, friend, died in the early morning, Thursday September 19, 2019, when he lost the struggle against idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Diagnosed 8 years ago, he refused to let the disease define him and continued to enjoy biking, cross-country skiing, and traveling throughout his life. He was the sweetest guy. Born September 2, 1942 in Manhattan to Blanche and Joseph Wolfer, he lived in the Bronx and then Kings Park, Long Island. He received his degrees, played soccer and made lifelong friends at Harpur College (Binghamton University) and settled in Broome County. Joe, an English teacher and soccer coach for the Binghamton City School district over 30 years, was a favorite among students and colleagues. After retirement he taught briefly at Broome Community College then continued his vocation through Literacy Volunteers. Joe was a member of the Southern Tier Bicycle Club and the Windsor Lions Club, and served on the board of the Binghamton/La Teste Sister Cities Club. Joe was an avid cyclist, cross-country skier, vegetarian, reader and puzzler, gardener, and lover of nature. He liked nothing better than being active outside anytime, "It's only weather!" Joe is survived by his wife of 37 years Julie, sons Matthew G. ( Beth) Wolfer, Jeremy J. (Heather Brooks) Wolfer, brother John D. (Barbara) Wolfer, sister Joanne (Paul) Reiter, grandchildren Evan and Larissa Wolfer, international children Martin (Anne-Charlotte) Houmoeller (Denmark), Ingunn (Espen Larsen) Holm (Norway), and Shuhei and Rino Kuroishi (Japan/Guam), his mother-in-law Anne K. Jensen, dear friends Bill (Paulette) Hackman and Fred (Candace McClintock) Terracina and countless friends around the world. In Joe's memory please consider donating to , The Gift of Life Family House in Philadelphia, or Literacy Volunteers. Plant a tree, become an organ donor, be kind in all things, and vote. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019