Yola Sue (Wilt) Kemp



Endwell - After a hard-fought battle, Yola Sue (Wilt) Kemp, 72, of Endwell, New York, peacefully entered her heavenly home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She is predeceased by her sons Jeremy Kemp and Daniel Kemp, parents Robert - a World War II Marine Corp Coronel - and Letitia Wilt, and parents-in-law Kenneth and Theresa Kemp.



Yola is survived by Dave, her loving husband of 39 years, sister and brother-in-law Eleanor and Pat Brennan, son and daughter-in-law John and Erin Musok, daughters and sons-in-law Tammy and Pat Sullivan, Penny Musok, Deborah and Dan Gaul, Dawn and Ron Evancho, Doreen and Al Llewellyn, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and many close friends.



Yola graduated from Maine-Endwell in 1966 and spent most of her career at IBM, then AIG after retirement. She loved Cape Cod, especially Ridgevale Beach in Chatham. Yola fervently practiced her commitment to God throughout her life, and she always showed her love for family and friends, who will deeply miss her.



Services in celebration of Yola's life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. A Facebook page will be created in Yola's memory.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Broome County Humane Society in support of Yola's love of animals.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store