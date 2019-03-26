|
|
Yvette Marie Therese Clementine Martin Heath
Port Crane - Yvette Heath, 88, of Ganoungtown Road, Port Crane, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, March 23. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 64 years, William F. Heath, parents Nova and Olida Martin, and sister-in-law Emily Martin. She is survived by brothers Nova Martin of Stratford, Conn., and George (Marie) Martin of Duncanville, Texas.; children Tina (Douglas) Bernard, Marieann (Donald) Sbarra, Dana Heath and Mark Heath, all of Port Crane; grandchildren Jason (Stacy) Sbarra of Port Crane, Eric (Collette) Health of Springhill, Fla., Matthew (Jamie) Bernard of Okemos, Mich., Sarah (Cory) Heath of Binghamton; great-grandchildren Johnathan and Julianne Sbarra, Keenan Liciandrello, Cadence and Camden Heath, Isla and Natalie Bernard, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Yvette was a longtime member of the "St. Rita's family," Port Crane Homemakers, Broome County Home Bureau, Red Hats, and the Port Crane Senior Citizens Center. She loved gardening, birdwatching, craft-making, cake decorating, sea shores, and making all holidays special. Always first in line when someone needed a hand or just a ride to work, her door was always open to neighborhood kids whether hungry or in need of a bandage or hug.
While she went out to work at various jobs over the years, her number one job always was taking care of family, immediate and extended. Her love and generosity was boundless. Her unwavering faith and gentle, caring nature inspired others to be better people. Above and beyond all else, she was a compassionate, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed.
A funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1031 Chenango Street, Hillcrest. Those wishing to call on the family may do so beginning at 9 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Port Crane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to donate to St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019