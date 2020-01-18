|
Yvonne A. Ferraro
Binghamton, NY - Yvonne A Ferraro 84, of Binghamton, NY passed away on January 13, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Samuel Ferraro, daughter and son-in-law Deborah and Michael Bailey, granddaughter Bethany Squires, Father and Mother George and Irene Sheehan, brother George Sheehan and sisters Mary Ann Wooden, Mary Bernadette Sheehan. She is survived by her children William and his wife Cindy, Joseph, Christopher Ferraro and his girlfriend Tina Adams of Binghamton, Stephen Ferraro of AZ, Richard his wife Michelle Ferraro of IL, Rose and her husband Kevin Sizemore of MO, Joan and her husband James Pellett, Sharon and her husband Joseph Wood of Berkshire and Dianne Squires of AK. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren,13 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and two sisters Theresa Sheehan and Mary Catherine Allisone. Yvonne worked at Broome Development Center for 23 years and was a very loving and kind woman to all who have known her. A Memorial Service will be held At Vestal Hills Memorial Park Chapel on Thursday the 23rd at 12:30pm. Visitation will be held from 12 until 12:30. A celebration of life party in her honor will be held at Post 80 American Legion 76 Main Street in Binghamton will follow the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020