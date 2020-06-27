Yvonne "Bonnie" Bonneaux CodnerYvonne "Bonnie" Bonneaux Codner, 87, passed away June 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Fredric and Anna (Pollack) Bonneaux and her husband, Clarence "Skip" R. Codner. She is survived by her daughters, Amy Signs, Jill (Myron) VanHousen and Jody Jackson. She is also survived by grandchildren Ryan (Sarah) Signs, Joanne Jackson, Brady (Corey) Signs, Coby Signs, and Liam Ellison, as well as several great grandchildren. Yvonne "Bonnie" was born and raised in Johnson City. After marrying her husband, "Skip", she relocated to Owego where they started their family and rekindled their love for horses. She and her husband had the opportunity to travel the country transporting horses for many years and during that time the couple relocated to Oklahoma, North Carolina and finally Ohio before returning to Johnson City in 1992. Yvonne was tenacious, determined, disciplined and innovative, having the ability to learn anything, teach anything, and apply herself whole-heartedly to anything that needed to be done. Yvonne worked at CVS for years after returning to Johnson City. She enjoyed many years volunteering for RSVP and was active with the First Ward Senior Center where she developed many lasting friendships. A private service will be held for the family at The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Nichols.