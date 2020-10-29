Yvonne G. DiRienzoEndicott - Yvonne G. DiRienzo, 78, of Endicott, passed away on October 27, 2020, after a short illness. She is predeceased by her parents, Gauden and Laura Flaccavento; and brother, Gregory Flaccavento. Yvonne is survived by her sons, Anthony (Cindy) DiRienzo and Matthew (Jessica) DiRienzo; brother, David Flaccavento; several nieces and nephews; and many family friends that she adored. Yvonne had a love of music. She was a Union Accordion player and played in her band, Yvonne & Company, and played with several other professional musicians and bands. Her first love was her Lord and is at peace with him. Her second love were cats and dogs and cared for them at shelters in the area. Yvonne was a great mother and will be missed by Tony and Matt. Due to the COVID situation, a celebration of life will be at a later date.