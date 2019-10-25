|
|
Yvonne Kochis
Campville - Yvonne (Bonnie) Kochis (Faccenda), 77, was received by her Savior, Jesus Christ on October 19, 2019. Bonnie is survived by Bernie, her loving husband and best friend of 57 years, four children, Tony, Neal, Estelle and Eric and their spouses, 18 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one on the way, two siblings, Joe Faccenda and Margaret Kirwan and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bonnie will be remembered for her love of God and His creation, serving her family, participating in Bible Study with close friends, reading, singing, whistling, flowers, birds, butterflies and the simple things of life. Bonnie taught us all empathy, kindness, and graciousness. She loved to smile and laugh, always had a song in her heart and always found the good in every person and situation.We will celebrate Bonnie's life on Saturday, November 2nd at St. Patrick's Church in Owego. The family will be receiving visitors beginning at 12:00 with a service at 1:00 followed by a luncheon in the parish hall.To honor the kindness and support shown to Bonnie during her last days, in lieu of flowers, we would ask that donations be made to Mercy House (212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760) in her memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019