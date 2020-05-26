My thoughts and prayers are with the 2 of you. Bonnie was a good mom to both of you and will be missed.
Yvonne M. Williams
Yvonne M. Williams, 78, 1941 - 2020
Survived by sons, Ken, Wayne; sisters, Mary, Marlene, Penny; brothers, Richard, Doug, Keith; and grandkids. Loved to cook, crocket, read, and hangout with family.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 28, 2020.