Services
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
466 Chenango Street
Binghamton, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
466 Chenango Street
Binghamton, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
Yvonne Muriel Zeck

Yvonne Muriel Zeck Obituary
Yvonne Muriel Zeck

Binghamton, NY - Yvonne Zeck, 84, of Binghamton, NY passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, NY.

Yvonne was predeceased by her husband William J. Zeck; daughter Jean Tingley ; parents Louis W. & Cora M. (Newton) Ford; sister Doris Cross; brothers William Ford & Robert Ford and grandchildren Michael Kilmer and Eric Zeck.

Yvonne is survived by her sons William Zeck Jr., Danny P. Cullen, Michael Zeck & Ruth and James Zeck; daughters Colleen Y. Wilkes & George, Patricia Cullen, Kelly Laughlin & David, Michele Zeck & David Fortune; brothers Richard Ford, Charles Ford and Louis Ford. She is also survived by several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Yvonne worked at Four Square Electronics in Kirkwood, NY for many years. She loved painting bird houses and gardening. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Binghamton, NY. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and will be missed dearly.

A Funeral Service will be help on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 466 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901 at 11:00 AM with Yvonne's Nephew Pastor Jonathan Ford officiating.

The family will receive friends at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave, Susquehanna PA 18847 on Sunday December 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM as well as on Saturday at the Church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The Calvary Baptist Church, 466 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
