Nanuet - Yvonne M. Wright, 77 of Nanuet, New York peacefully passed away on April 28th after a period of declining health. She was born in Nyack, New York on August 5, 1952 to parents Nancy and Fred Reed. Yvonne was predeceased by her daughter Rhonda Redford and sister, Audrey Reed. She is survived by her husband Thomas married 56 years, daughter Renee Santelli and husband Dr. Edward Santelli, as well as her beloved grandchildren Tyler Redford, Alex and Paige Santelli. Yvonne grew up and spent her life on the same street in Nanuet in three different homes. She had kind and thoughtful neighbors surrounding her which she held dear. Yvonne always put others needs before her own. She happily enjoyed taking care of her home and family. She took simple pleasures in setting a beautiful table, decorating for every holiday, and spending time in her backyard oasis created by Tyler. A bouquet of fresh flowers picked by Tom would bring her joy in earlier years, even if their source was occasionally dubious. She lived a life of kindness, resilience and refinement and hardly spoke a bad word against anyone. She was a patient listener and spent many long hours on the phone with her treasured lifelong friends, even after many had moved away. She was incredibly easy to talk to. Her caring nature, sense of forgiveness, ability to be non-judgmental and selflessness will be forever missed. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Wilson Hospital. An enormous thanks to Lourdes Home Hospice who are angels walking on this earth .Due to current shelter in place restrictions, a private burial for family and a memorial service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local food bank or meals on wheels during this time of need.













