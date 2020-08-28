Zenon Rutkowski
Maine - Zenon J. Rutkowski Jr. 53, of Maine, passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020. Zenon is survived by his son Zenon G. Rutkowski; parents Zenon Sr. and Nancy Rutkowski; brother Paul J. Rutkowski; sisters Patricia A. (Bob) Bigelow and Peggy S. (Mike) Bowles; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Zenon graduated high school from Maine-Endwell and was a professional tool and die maker. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements for a private interment service. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com
