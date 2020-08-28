1/1
Zenon Rutkowski Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zenon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zenon Rutkowski

Maine - Zenon J. Rutkowski Jr. 53, of Maine, passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020. Zenon is survived by his son Zenon G. Rutkowski; parents Zenon Sr. and Nancy Rutkowski; brother Paul J. Rutkowski; sisters Patricia A. (Bob) Bigelow and Peggy S. (Mike) Bowles; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Zenon graduated high school from Maine-Endwell and was a professional tool and die maker. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements for a private interment service. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved