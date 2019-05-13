|
|
Zigfrids U. Tomsons
Owego, New York - Zigfrids U. Tomsons, 89, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vija Tomsons, four children, Ingrid Linda Maniates-Tomsons, Silvija Grace Tomsons, Zigfrids Roberts Tomsons and Victoria Daina Krievs; six grandchildren, Steven Maniates, Alex Maniates, Gary Bidwell, Charles Bidwell, Andrejs Tomsons and Dagnija Tomsons; two great-grandchildren, Julia Bidwell, Ashley Bidwell. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Zigfrids family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 13, 2019