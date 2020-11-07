A.L. Reynolds Jr.

A.L. Reynolds Jr., 79 of Lakeport passed away suddenly on November 1st, 2020. Al was a longtime resident of Santa Rosa, and worked for Bishop-Hansel Ford as well as many Ford agencies in Sonoma County. Al and his family moved to Lakeport in 1982 and opened the Bicycle Rack. He was a car enthusiast restoring many old cars in his life time. A member of the Ford V8 club, he was an integral part of bringing CYO basketball to St. Rose school. He was a sports enthusiast, but his greatest joy was his family and dear friends. Al was proud to be a United States Marine.

Al is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judie Reynolds; children, Kristin Reynolds, Kelly (Robert) Schmidt, Kory (Julie) Reynolds; siblings, Monte Reynolds, Gary Eastwood, Jerry Eastwood, Verna Petersohn; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Predeceased by son Kyle Reynolds and sister Rita Collins.

Al will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Kyle Reynolds Basketball Scholarship fund, P.O. Box 1312 Lakeport CA 95453.



