Aaron Matthew Boggs
November 11, 1984 - March 20, 2020
Aaron Matthew Boggs, 35, died suddenly March 20, 2020 in Truckee, CA. Aaron was born November 11, 1984 to Jeffrey and Doreen Boggs in Vallejo, CA where he was raised. He graduated from Vallejo High School in 2003 then attended Sacramento City College, where he played football before earning his B.A. in Communications from Sacramento State University. While living in Sacramento, he met the love of his life, Merideth Ragland, whom he married on October 20, 2012. They made their home in Rohnert Park, CA where their two children Addison Kay (3yrs) and Colton Wayne (8 months) were born. Aaron was an employee at the County of Sonoma Information Systems Department, and former employee of Apple, Inc.
Aaron loved all things sports. As he grew up, he participated in baseball with Vallejo Little League, Babe Ruth and at Vallejo High School. During his time at VHS he was introduced to football, his true passion, and he became a decorated two sport athlete. At 6'5" he was an outstanding first baseman and pitcher and an even better offensive lineman. Aaron's talent and love for football propelled him to college.
Aaron absolutely loved being outdoors. He loved to explore nature, go on hikes, and was always open to a new adventure. He wanted to visit as many National Parks as possible with his family. He also had a lifelong goal to visit as many baseball parks as possible with his cousin Bryan.
Nothing was more important to Aaron than family. He was always available at moment's notice to lend a helping hand to those he loved. He lived for barbecues, sporting events, golfing, and anything he could do with family. Nothing made him more proud than his wife and his two children. His time with his family was cut much too short. When he passed, he was doing what he loved – taking a family trip and exploring the outdoors.
Aaron is preceded in death by his grandmothers Lois Boggs and Lorraine Martin, and uncle Mitchell Boggs. He is survived by his wife, Merideth, daughter, Addison Kay, and son, Colton Wayne of Rohnert Park, parents, Jeffrey and Doreen (Martin) Boggs of Vallejo, sister, Sarah (Warren) Spohn of Antioch, Grandfathers, John Martin of Georgetown and Bobby (Marylyn) Boggs of Vallejo, aunts and uncles, Cathy (Frank) Felix and Kevin (Debbie) Boggs of Vallejo, Dianne (Edward) Craft of Georgetown, Michael Martin of Benicia, Timothy (Kristina) Boggs of Vacaville, and cousins, Bryan (Rondalyn) Boggs of Elk Grove, Brandon Boggs of San Antonio, TX, Breanne Boggs of Vacaville, Amanda Craft of Sacramento, Rebecca Craft of Martinez, Billy (Carly) Felix of American Canyon and Jessica Felix of Vallejo.
A Celebration of Aaron's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Boggs' Children Scholarship Fund at Chase bank Savings Act #3029263351 would be appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020