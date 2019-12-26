|
|
Ada Geraldine (Geri) Digiorno
Ada Geraldine (Geri) Digiorno
87 years young.
Our beautiful, snarky and creative Mom passed away on December 13, 2019.
Poet Laureate of Sonoma County, artist, teacher, mentor, lover of red wine and cosmos. Founder of the Petaluma Poetry Walk .
A life well lived.
She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Digiorno and first husband Bill Baynes.
Survived by daugters Yvonne Baynes Eavey (Henry) and Michelle Baynes, son Rickey Baynes (Sue), step-son Anthony Digiorno (Sue) and grandchildren John Benedetti (Karla), Nicole Baynes Sucomel (FJ), Richard Little Moon (Carol), Jessica Baynes McArthur (Jon), Wendy Digiorno, Anthony Digiorno (Tanya), Julianne Digiorno-Wadding (Paul) and many great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of her life March 29, 2020, in Petaluma.
We want to share the poem she read last at every poetry event:
i believe
in myself
light rain
sudden storms
the moon
polenta and sausage
good sex
red sunsets
a perfect martini
the stars
true love
Monet's garden
cracked crab
long baths
soft jazz
a walk on the beach
and root beer floats
i believe
in quiet mornings
the ocean
slow dancing
the back of a man's neck
Fred Astaire tapping across the screen
the magic of the Sacramento delta
stone angels in Italian cemeteries
growing your own tomatoes
Paul Newman's eyes
That writing poetry is telling the truth
doing crafts is in my blood
ironing is therapy
kissing is an art
and dusting is a waste of time
We felt it fitting that if anyone wanted to make a donation in her memory it should be to The Petaluma Poetry Walk which she started over 24 years ago, and/or The Phoenix Theatre in Petaluma.
The Petaluma Poetry Walk PO Box 526 Petaluma, CA 94953; thephoenixtheatre.com; blog.benedettitech.com (Dementia, Dickens and Donna Summer)
(Photo Credit: Dorianne Laux)
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019