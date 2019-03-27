|
|
Adam Charles Powers Balzer
September 17, 1994 - March 11, 2019
Passed away March 11, 2019 at home in Sebastopol at the age of 24. He is a graduate of Analy High School, an Eagle Scout and a Free Mason. Adam was preceded in death by his father, Ron Balzer and grandmother, Frances Lucero. He is survived by his loving mother Patricia Balzer; three brothers, Ronald, Eddie and Reid; two sisters, Danielle and Jennifer; and numerous other family members and great friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary, 1700 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019