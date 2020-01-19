|
Adele Evelyn Wright
January 13, 1923 - December 27, 2019
A bright light was extinguished when Adele left us. Hard to imagine that this dynamic "full of life" personality has really departed, but she had somewhere to go! After all, her favorite expression was "let's go!"
Born in San Francisco, the seventh of ten children to Lena and Ben Unterberger, Adele grew up in the Haight Ashbury and graduated Polytechnic High School. At the age of 14, Adele and her best friend Irene made the trek from their homes and walked across the Golden Gate Bridge on opening day.
On Thanksgiving night in 1944, she met a handsome young sailor from Seattle at the El Patio Ballroom. She was on her way out, he was on his way in. Fate stepped in and they had their first dance. He was Mr. Wright, Ted Wright. They married four months later and kept dancing for the next 46 years. Three bundles came in succession, a son and two daughters (Ken, Berta, and Deb). From San Francisco to San Bruno to San Rafael, the family grew to include four grandchildren (Lindsay, Andrew, Benjamin, and Brett).
Adele and Ted built a beautiful life together and their adventures took them to many destinations, their favorite was Maui. After retiring to Oakmont, they continued their journey together until his passing in 1991. She never stopped missing him but there was more life for her to lead. Volunteering at Kaiser for 18 years, family trips/weddings, and the birth of a great granddaughter (Ayla) last year.
Predeceased by her last remaining sibling, Paula Luna, two weeks to the day before her passing. It made their final weeklong visit in October bittersweet but we are so thankful for those memories.
She was feisty, funny, energetic, bright eyed, and full of life. She always had a comeback. When asked her age, her perfectly timed response "39!"
Mom, it's hard to imagine life without you. Though you slowed down, you never lost your spark. Thank you for our lives. Will love and miss you Always!.
Thank you Elizabeth Timar and Canterbury Home, caregivers Anastasia Telesmanic and Miguela Hane for your devoted loving care. And to Paula Dove, caregiver/companion.
Also, to Gia Blackwell, mom's personal trainer (that's right!). Thank you for keeping mom strong and your loving friendship.
Adele is survived in loving memory by Ken Wright, Roberta Wright, Debra Wright (Donna Bruhn), daughter in-law Beverly Westgate. Grandchildren, Lindsay Baldwin, Andrew Wright (Elaine), Benjamin Wright (Julia), Brett Baldwin. Great granddaughter, Ayla Wright.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Adele's life on Sunday, January 26th at 1 p.m., Rincon Valley Mobile Estates Clubhouse (4671 Circle Drive, Santa Rosa).
One last thing from Mom, her favorite song "Don't Fence Me In". That says it all!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020