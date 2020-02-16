Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
150 St. Joseph Way
Cotati, CA
Adele Silveira
Adele Silveira, 85, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 10, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA.
Adele is survived by her husband Robert, her daughter Jessie, her grandchildren (Sheree, Robert, Michael and Joseph) and her great grandchildren (Emily, Robert, Kayden and Leah).
Family and Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph's Church located at 150 St. Joseph Way, Cotati, CA 94931.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020
