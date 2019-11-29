|
Adrena Rose Clemmer (Oghidanian)
September 22, 1931 - November 16, 2019
Adrena passed away from a short illness at the age of 88. Preceded in death of her husband, M. Leon Clemmer of 61 plus years.
She was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts September 22, 1931 to Alice and James Oghidanian. Adrena had two sisters, Alice Sterling (deceased), Jane Inchaustigui.
Adrena met M. Leon Clemmer, in a dance class in 1955 in San Francisco and married in 1956 in San Rafael, CA. They moved to Sebastopol in 1964. They had three sons, David (Karen), James (Vicki), and Curtis (Rebecca).
Grandchildren: Jacob (Angie) Groen, James Thomas (Jackie) Rob, Tom, Joe, Nicholas, Ethan, Steven, Douglas, Alana. Great-grandchildren: Jade, Jaxon. Extended family, Lisa Cote, Tom Baker, Dennis Baker, and their children Taylor, Specialist Hunter Cote, Ashleigh, Peyton Baker, John and Cameron. Nieces JoAnne Frank, Diane Sterling, Debbie Jung, Adriana Sevan Nichols and their children, Bobby, Brendan; Michael, Christopher; Holly.
Adrena graduated from High School of Commerce Worcester, MA in 1948. Graduated from Worcester State Teachers College with BS in Education, majored in French, English, Sec. Education 1953, Assumption College, Worcester, MA 1954, San Francisco State College: elementary education and folk dance, 1955 - 1957; University of Santa Clara, Mexican History; Sonoma State University, Spanish, 1976.
She first taught in Holland, MA in 1953 - 1954, in Simi Valley, CA 1954 - 1955, Daly City 1955 - 1956, Vallejo 1960 - 1961, Rohnert Park 1965 - 1967, Petaluma Jr High School 1967 - 1995.
She was involved in sports since college. She played basketball in college and taught sports in the schools she taught at. She started a women's "Athletic Night Program" for women's volleyball and basketball at Simi Valley High School in 1954.
Adrena led the GATE and MGM student classes at Petaluma Jr. High School during her tenure.
She had many groups she belong to; Foreign Language Clubs, CTA, PTA, MSFLTA, CFLTA, AATF, Retired Teachers Association.
She love the local theater and volunteering her time, including SRT, Sixth Street Theater.
She soloed an airplane three times and used the landing field at the old Naval Air Station off of Finley Ave in Santa Rosa for "touch and goes."
In 1985, Adrena submitted a lengthy "Teacher in Space" application to NASA. She was one of over 900 California teachers that submitted an application.
Adrena loved her "Gentle Water Fitness Mer" swimming class at Ives Pool in Sebastopol along with her classmates.
She had a special place in her heart for 4-H, her first card was in 1942 in Worcester, MA, and a cooking leader in Sebastopol.
She was on the Sonoma County Grand Jury in 1996.
She was an Analy High Booster Club Vice president and a leader for the new concession stand on Carson Field 1982, which required huge commitment in getting funds and community support while her three sons had already graduated from Analy.
Adrena was never idle; she loved her family with the birthdays, holidays, why all the while she was involved in community affairs.
The family would like to thank; the staff at Memorial Hospital, especially the emergency room, 4th floor West staff and the Friends House Nursing Home in Santa Rosa.
Services will held December 6th at 2:00 p.m. at Hessel Church, 5060 Hessel Ave. Sebastopol, CA 95472.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ives Pool, P.O. Box 122, Sebastopol, CA 95472.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019