Agnes Rose Lynch Kolling

June 9, 1927 - October 5, 2020

Agnes Rose passed away at the grand age of 93, joining her high school sweetheart, Walter, to whom she was married for 62 years (July 2, 1949). Third generation San Franciscan, Agnes attended St. Anne School in the Inner Sunset, Presentation High School (class of 1944) and graduated as a female trail blazer from San Francisco State with a teaching degree. A love of learning and reading instilled at a young age by her father, John, and her mentor, Sister Felicitas, Agnes lived a life full of purpose and taught at both her alma mater St. Anne School and St. Stephen School in SF. She logged countless volunteer hours at St. Gabriel School and Church in SF as president of the Women's Club and as her sons' Cub Scout den mother. She and Walt then became founding members of her beloved Star of the Valley Church in Oakmont with Msgr. Fahey in 1981 where she also served as the first president of the Women's Club in 1982. Agnes had a huge heart and an uncanny ability to talk and connect with anyone she met. She will be fondly remembered for her kindness and warmth, impeccable hospitality, authoring the history book "Star of the Valley Parish – The First 25 Years", long phone calls, writing thoughtful cards and letters which she chronicled in her daily log, her endless collections and gardening any day that ended in 'y' at her beautiful home in Kenwood. Her legacy will be her cherished family and friends whom she cared for in every way possible, her deep sense of faith in God and her belief in the promise of eternal life.

Predeceased by her husband, Walter, parents, John Patrick and Agnes Lydia Ritchie Lynch, and sister, Jean Lynch Camano. Proud mother of sons John Michael, Mark Edward (Jane), and Paul Walter (Kendra). Sister Bernadette Larsen. Nephews Christopher Diamant, Adrian (Erin) Camano, Frank (Robin) Larsen, nieces Bernadette Payne and Rosemarie (Frank) Conti. Grandchildren Noah Kolling, Carolyn (Michael) Selig, Kathleen, James, Collin, Eva, Liam, Elizabeth and Alaina. Great-grandchildren Chloe,

Allayna, Chase, Henry,

Theodore and Maia. Grand-nephews Michael, Jonathan Larsen and Christian Camano. A guardian angel, friend to many and mother to an extended family.



