Alan Bernard D'Ambrogi
November 23, 1936 - April 20, 2019
Alan passed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa, CA, surrounded by family, on April 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Karen Elisabeth D'Ambrogi. Loving father of Mark A. (Ingrid) D'Ambrogi of Colfax, CA, Douglas T. C. (Vickie) D'Ambrogi of Vancouver WA, Gregory J. (Shay) D'Ambrogi of Windsor CA, Kevin P. (Kim) D'Ambrogi of Upton WY and Denise A. (Mike) Blumenstien of Rocklin CA. Adored grandfather of Andy (Anastasia) D'Ambrogi, Darren (Nicole) D'Ambrogi, Tony (Christine) D'Ambrogi, Travis D'Ambrogi, Chad (Jannelle) D'ambrogi, Breena D'Ambrogi and Jaimie (Dan) Hopkins, Ian (Autumn) D'Ambrogi, Hunter Penrod, Haley (Ryan) King, Maddison Blumenstien, Jake Blumenstien. Cherished great-grandfather of Colton, Isabella, Lucas, Giovanni, Allesandra, Rosalie, John, Logan, Abigail, Emberlyn, Cameron, Blair, Gemma, Carter, Seth, and Blacyn. Alan is preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Vivian D'Ambrogi and brother; Charles Jr. D'Ambrogi. A native of Petaluma, CA, age 82 years. Alan attended St Vincent's school system and graduated with an Associates Degree from the Santa Rosa Junior College. Alan was a Signal Man with the U.S. Navy. He held membership's with the International Meat Cutters Association and was employed for 39 years with Safeway, Inc. and was also a Meat Cutter/Butcher for The Highland House, G&G Market and Kunde Estates. Alan was a "Great Humanitarian," setting an excellent example for giving back to the Community. He gave his time as a Fire Captain with the Rincon Valley Fire Station #1, was an Instructor for the American Heart Association, was honored as "Man of the Year" at his parish, Holy Spirt Church, he received the Community Service Award from the City of Santa Rosa and was a Medjugorje Pilgrimage Group Leader. His volunteer service will be missed at Kairos Service with San Quentin inmates, The Redwood Empire Food Bank, St. Vincent DePaul Society, The Redwood Gospel Mission, The Sonoma County Humane Society and The 19 gallon plus Blood Donor Group at the Redwood Empire Blood Bank.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Friday, May 3rd, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Church (303 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401). As an expression of sympathy, the family requests donations in Alan's name be sent to ([email protected]).
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019